Campaigns don’t matter

Warren — Musings —

When your consultants come to you saying the campaign needs to spend untold millions on ad buys, don’t listen to them.

As Donald Trump showed in 2016, and as Joe Biden showed last night, the candidates who win more are the candidates who spend less on ads. Because, inter alia, (a) people aren’t watching TV like they used to, so big TV ad buys simply aren’t as effective, and (b) in the fake news era, people are getting very skeptical about the ads they see on Facebook and elsewhere on the Internet.

Politics is changing. Political campaigners need to change, too.

(Which is why I am a fan of war rooms, still. War rooms work. Hire Daisy.)