Musings —03.24.2020 07:45 AM—
Democracy
Walter Lippman said it well: “In a democracy, the opposition is not only tolerated as constitutional, but must be maintained because it is indispensable.”
The Prime Minister squanders whatever goodwill he’d built up over ten days in just ten minutes. A cautionary tale.
Guys, you cannot use a national emergency as a pretext to turn a Parliamentry minority into a de facto majority with no opposition. It is unethical and fundamentally wrong. Don’t do this. #cdnpoli #lpc
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 24, 2020