03.24.2020 07:45 AM

Democracy

Walter Lippman said it well: “In a democracy, the opposition is not only tolerated as constitutional, but must be maintained because it is indispensable.”

The Prime Minister squanders whatever goodwill he’d built up over ten days in just ten minutes. A cautionary tale.

