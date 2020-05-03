I’m in punk rock Jeopardy

Warren — Musings —

The Canadian-born face of the show Jeopardy made a statement about his health on his show. I found it moving and brave.

I’ve never watched his show. But everyone should watch this. Quite a guy. https://t.co/z7B7z5b7lB — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 4, 2020

My tweet was noticed by Laura Jane Grace, one of the best punk rock musicians in history. It elicited this response from her:

How have you never watched Jeopardy? That’s like Kim Kardashian saying she’s never had milk on cereal?!! — Laura Jane Grace (@LauraJaneGrace) March 4, 2020

Which naturally led to this response:

It's the natural aversion we Canadians have to successful fellow Canadians. We knock them when they're here, and then when they inevitably go to the States to be more successful, we lament the fact that they're gone. It's like a national pastime up here. https://t.co/3VPrErPzeX — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 4, 2020

The Internet is weird.