It’s Super Tuesday!

Look who dropped by Daisy Group early this morning!

Mayor Pete’s endorsed him! Beto’s endorsed him! Amy’s endorsed him!

And he’s received more Democratic votes than anyone else!

As some of y’all know, I’ve been supporting Joe for a long time – Hell, I supported him back to 2008, when he was on the ticket with Barack Obama – and I’ve been mocked, maligned and mistreated for it. (Take that, ex.)  But last night, lots more people agreed: the only candidate who can beat Donald Trump, and return America to greatness, is Joe Biden.

Want proof? Watch this video – Joe accepting the support of Mayor Pete.  He spoke without notes and – as I tweeted at his wunderkind campaign manager, Greg Schultz – it actually made me weepy. Wasn’t expecting that.

Please, everyone: do not call, email or text after 7 p.m. tonight.  It’s Super Tuesday!

  1. Gyor says:
    March 3, 2020 at 10:30 am

    “Mayor Pete’s endorsed him! Beto’s endorsed him! Amy’s endorsed him!” Another three great reasons to support Bernie Sanders and Tulsi Gabbard instead.

  2. Mike Adamson says:
    March 3, 2020 at 11:17 am

    It’s good that the folks who have little chance are dropping out so that the Democrats have a clear choice. I find Joe’s record too conservative to get behind but the important thing is that whoever wins is supported to beat Trump.

  3. The Doctor says:
    March 3, 2020 at 12:06 pm

    My fear, as an old guy who remembers, is that if Bernie gets the nomination this will be Nixon vs McGovern 2.0.

  4. Shawn says:
    March 3, 2020 at 1:35 pm

    Crazy Joe who likes the youngins to rub the blond hair on his legs down at the local pool, sends kids to the middle east and other countries around the world to fight die or are maimed while at the same time other lawyer politicians like him send their own kids to countries like Ukraine to enrich themselves.

