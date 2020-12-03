, 03.12.2020 11:05 AM

Trudeaus, Singh in self-isolation

Hope all of them are okay.  And that everyone exposed to this remorseless, foul pestilence are okay, too.

 

  1. Paige says:
    March 12, 2020 at 11:28 am

    What a relief for JT. Now he wont have to answer a question for two weeks. By then pipelines, reconciliation and blockades will be firmly in everyones rear view mirror.

    Reply
  2. PAMELA LEVY says:
    March 12, 2020 at 11:45 am

    Sure…..

    Reply
  3. joe says:
    March 12, 2020 at 12:04 pm

    I wish them all well, and/or a speedy recovery.

    On the plus side, perhaps the tax payers won’t have to pay for another Trudeau vacation in a warmer place, as I imagine he’ll have to cancel a March break vacation.

    Reply

