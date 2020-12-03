Feature, Musings —03.12.2020 11:05 AM—
Trudeaus, Singh in self-isolation
Hope all of them are okay. And that everyone exposed to this remorseless, foul pestilence are okay, too.
#BREAKING: Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are in self-isolation over COVID-19 concerns.
The latest: https://t.co/pjACmRre4w
— Toronto Star (@TorontoStar) March 12, 2020
#Breaking: NEW: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he's limiting contact with public, says he's "feeling unwell."https://t.co/pjACmRre4w
— Toronto Star (@TorontoStar) March 12, 2020
What a relief for JT. Now he wont have to answer a question for two weeks. By then pipelines, reconciliation and blockades will be firmly in everyones rear view mirror.
Sure…..
I wish them all well, and/or a speedy recovery.
On the plus side, perhaps the tax payers won’t have to pay for another Trudeau vacation in a warmer place, as I imagine he’ll have to cancel a March break vacation.