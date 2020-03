Attacking the party they want to lead. Falsely claiming the vote is rigged. Smearing anyone who disagrees with them on anything. Finding fantasy conspiracies everywhere. Sound like @realDonaldTrump and his cabal in 2016? It's also @BernieSanders and his cabal in 2020. #USpolitics

— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 4, 2020