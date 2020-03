This new ad from @ForTheRuleOfLaw will run Friday morning on Fox and Friends.

"We pretty much shut it down…It'll be down to close to zero…It's really working out…No, I don't take responsibility at all."

America needs a president who tells the truth. Our lives depend on it. pic.twitter.com/l8pzdbItrk

— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) March 19, 2020