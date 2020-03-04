Musings —04.03.2020 08:13 AM—
Look on the bright side of all this
Three weeks into the pandemic, here are the three groups we never need to hear from again:
• anti-vaxxers
• Trump fanatics
• anti-government types
They’re done.
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) April 3, 2020
Given the Dems are looking like they will pick Biden, so don’t count Trump out yet.
Will Catherine McKenna survive as a cabinet minister?
When people are focused on dealing with COVID-19; when many people are getting sick and some dying; when people are losing their jobs; when Service Canada is swamped, etc. what is our infrastructure minister doing?
She’s holding a class on climate change.
https://mobile.twitter.com/cathmckenna/status/1245712853098774530
In case she deletes the tweet, here is the text from her April 2 tweet:
“I’ll be hosting a climate class at 1 PM on Facebook Live.
Follow along and ask me some questions. “
Is this the “All hands on deck” approach the PM is advocating?
Trump fanatics have demonstrated time and time again that it doesn’t matter what Trump says or does – he’ll always be their guy.
Most people who are not Trump fanatics have long since concluded the man is not fit to be president. Some are vocal about that, others hold their nose and continue to support him because he furthers their agendas.
As such, nothing’s going to change on this front AFAICT. And Trumps current approval rating seems to support this.