Musings —04.08.2020 07:40 AM—
My ideology
An essential part of my political ideology is the conviction that, once in power, political parties don’t really have an ideology – and, when out of power, they exaggerate the differences between their ideologies to give the illusion of choice.
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) April 8, 2020
A good thing too. Ideology is a bit like iodine. We can’t live without it, but too much will kill us.
The biggest difference between the Liberal and Conservative parties is the colour of their signs.