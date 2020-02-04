Feature, Musings —04.02.2020 04:13 PM—
My latest: leadership in tough times
Leadership in good times means little.
Leadership in bad times means everything.
And these times, they are indisputably bad. Grim, grinding, grotesque. For the rest of our lives, we will all remember the dark days of 2020, when nothing was again the same. Everyone, everything, everywhere: it’s all different, now.
“All changed, changed utterly,” Yeats wrote in Easter 1916, and which he could write again in Easter 2020, if he was still here. (No “terrible beauty,” though.)
When times are this bad, we learn things about ourselves. We learn things about our leaders, too.
For this writer, few leaders are as inspiring as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. No adjectives, no spin, no homilies: in that New Yorker’s brusque dialect, Cuomo sits there every day, no notes, and simply offers up the truth.
He emotes honesty. He tells it as is; he does not give false hope. And he seemingly knows everything.
More than once, I’ve been driving my Jeep – to locate toilet paper, to pick up some canned food my little band of survivors – and I’ve pulled over to the side of the road to listen to Cuomo. In the way that my grandmother told me that she and her seven children would stop everything, and gather around the radio to listen to Winston Churchill during World War Two. Giving hope, giving faith, giving a path forward.
Doug Ford, too. He’s given hope, and he’s shown no small amount of strength and decency. Even his detractors now admit that Ontario’s Premier has revealed himself to be an inspirational voice. One they did not expect.
On the subject of Ford, I’m biased. (He has been a friend, and I’ve done a couple writing assignments for his government.) So don’t take my word for it. Former NDP Premier Bob Rae: “With the Premier on this.” Current Ontario Liberal leader Stephen Del Duca: “Ontario Liberals support the government’s decision to shut down non-essential business.”
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, on the so-called Right, BC Premier John Horgan on the Left: they, too, have stepped up in a way that their political adversaries did not expect.
Our federal leaders, not as much. Liberal leader Justin Trudeau and Conservative leadership frontrunner Peter MacKay have disappointed, lately.
Trudeau did so well at the outset of the pandemic, and then – when he perhaps thought no one would be looking – he tried to seize unprecedented, and unnecessary, spending and taxation powers. The outcry was immediate and came from across the political and media spectrum.
The Prime Minister lost in ten minutes what had taken ten weeks to build up. His partisan adversaries are unlikely to fully trust him anytime soon.
Peter MacKay, too, seemed more preoccupied with power than the general good. With the pandemic raging – rendering hundreds of Canadians sick, killing dozens – MacKay stubbornly refused calls for his party’s leadership race to be paused.
No one was paying attention to the Tory leadership race. No one cared about it. But MacKay insisted that it continue, because no less than “democracy” was at stake.
He looked like a fool. Last week, his party completely rejected his demands, and thereby did the right thing.
The missteps of Justin Trudeau and Peter MacKay are nothing, however, when compared to Donald Trump’s tyrannical reign of error. Trudeau and MacKay were merely self-serving. Trump is far, far worse.
In a devastating ad, leading Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden documented Trump’s serial lies about the growing coronavirus threat – how Trump said “we have it totally under control.” How he said “it will disappear like a miracle.” How the virus was “a hoax.”
Trump’s fans will say that he is popular, now. And it is true: polls show Americans are currently prepared to give their “president” the benefit of the doubt.
But Jimmy Carter’s popularity soared, too, after the hostages were seized in Iran four decades ago.
From the New York Times on December 10, 1979: “Public approval of President Carter’s performance in office has increased dramatically in the month since the United States Embassy in Teheran was seized and hostages held by militant students, according to a poll by the Gallup Organization. The percentage of people who approved of Mr. Carter’s handling of the Presidency jumped from 32, in a Gallup survey, to 61 in the latest poll.”
Jimmy Carter’s presidency would ultimately be destroyed by the Iranian hostage crisis. So will Donald Trump’s, by this new crisis, and for how he has mismanaged it.
It is always this way: political careers are made in times of crisis.
But they can be ended by crises, too.
oh boy, Twilight Zone isn’t going to like this. Great read and bang on.
Very true and no doubt for most of our premiers I believe this crisis helps, but my thoughts on big four are as follows:
Horgan: He had decent approval ratings and thus even before this favoured to win, but blockades as well as weakening economic front meant some of his spending promises would have to be postponed which would alienate some of his base. This should help party rebound. To be fair BC Liberals are being fully cooperative and not taking pot shots so they are doing the best they can in this situation.
Kenney: I think this might work against him as Alberta will be hit harder than ever before and this will put him in a tough bind. Does he keep his promise to balance the budget which means steep cuts or break this. Either one has pitfalls albeit with different people. That being said Notley being partisan during this unlike Wilkinson and Del Duca won’t help her.
Ford: His handling may just be what gets him a second term.
Legault: He already had a big lead in the polls, now he basically has to have a monumental screw up to lose in 2022. Still he should remember George HW Bush in early 1991 had similar approval ratings and lost in 1992 so it can happen.
Looking abroad:
Trump: His horrible handling should bite him hard, but with people frightened and Trump good at pushing people’s buttons, I wouldn’t count him out yet. If COVID-19 still hasn’t disappeared by election day, I actually think he has advantage as his supporters are so devoted they will show up even if risky while Democrats who follow scientific advice unlike his base might stay home. But if ended by then, this won’t likely be case.
Merkel: If she only had decided to stay on, she would be assured re-election in what looked like people fatiguing of her party, but since she is not, bounce will be less, but still should help her party.
Macron: Still negative approval ratings but not as negative and his real advantage is his opponents are hated more. If Les Republicains weren’t reduced to be the gray haired party and Socialist party still viable he might face more competition but with Le Pen on far right and Melenchon on far left to lesser extent being main opponents he should probably win.
Conte: He lead past two coalitions so unless one party gets an outright majority, good chance he remains PM even if parties in government change.
Johnson: Has sky high approval ratings now, but no election until 2024 so plenty of time for public to turn against him and with Brexit also being a case, he could face real problems there. Only thing that might help him is COVID-19 will likely increase dysfunction and mistrust of EU so he maybe able to say see I told you, but if EU members put whole continent ahead of narrow national interest won’t work.