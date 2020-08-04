04.08.2020 01:43 PM

Those who can, do.

Those who can’t do anything right, run for leader of the Conservative Party.

6 Comments

  1. PJH says:
    April 8, 2020 at 1:55 pm

    Facepalm….

    Reply
  2. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    April 8, 2020 at 2:59 pm

    My phone is purposely programmed in French so I’ve got to be doubly careful or else…surprise.

    Reply
  3. Jim R says:
    April 8, 2020 at 3:10 pm

    oy vey.

    It’s looking more and more like Trudeau vs MacKay would be an instance of dumb and dumber (though which is which is debatable).

    Hopefully the CPC picks O’toole as leader, as he at least seems competent.

    Reply
  4. Steve Teller says:
    April 8, 2020 at 3:41 pm

    Good grief. And this is the most seasoned politician amongst the CPC leadership candidates. Between this and the tone-deaf “let the contest proceed” comments, I think MacKay’s chances are decreasing daily.

    Reply
  5. Wes W says:
    April 8, 2020 at 5:24 pm

    Haha and adversity too.

    Reply
  6. Douglas W says:
    April 8, 2020 at 6:24 pm

    O’Toole, in a landslide.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*