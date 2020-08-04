Musings —04.08.2020 01:43 PM—
Those who can, do.
Those who can’t do anything right, run for leader of the Conservative Party.
Oops. pic.twitter.com/7M3a19rQ3q
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) April 8, 2020
Facepalm….
My phone is purposely programmed in French so I’ve got to be doubly careful or else…surprise.
oy vey.
It’s looking more and more like Trudeau vs MacKay would be an instance of dumb and dumber (though which is which is debatable).
Hopefully the CPC picks O’toole as leader, as he at least seems competent.
Good grief. And this is the most seasoned politician amongst the CPC leadership candidates. Between this and the tone-deaf “let the contest proceed” comments, I think MacKay’s chances are decreasing daily.
Haha and adversity too.
O’Toole, in a landslide.