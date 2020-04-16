Warren — Musings —04.16.2020 07:37 PM Wow. Like, wow. 1 Comment Steve Teller says: April 16, 2020 at 9:29 pm The best commercials are those with surprise endings, but still make you remember the brand. This is one of those. Another good one, airing currently, shows a bunch of well-dressed young people giving thanks (to the camera) for their business. They say things have never been better, and they couldn’t have done it without their loyal customers, and also to the rest of us for helping by not getting in their way. The commercial then shows that all these people are drug dealers, and we are helping them by not ratting them out. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
The best commercials are those with surprise endings, but still make you remember the brand. This is one of those.
Another good one, airing currently, shows a bunch of well-dressed young people giving thanks (to the camera) for their business. They say things have never been better, and they couldn’t have done it without their loyal customers, and also to the rest of us for helping by not getting in their way.
The commercial then shows that all these people are drug dealers, and we are helping them by not ratting them out.