Musings —05.06.2020 10:34 AM—
And so it begins
Predicted to a friend yesterday that he’d start the “fake news” chorus within ten days, because he knows he has nothing left to save his political hide.
I was off by nine days.
Except for comedy relief, real Canadians don’t give a shit what the great bloviator has to say.
Time for the COVID-19 quiz.
I wonder if Trump knows who said this:
“Look, we’re going to lose anywhere from 75, 80 to 100,000 people. That’s a horrible thing. We shouldn’t lose one person out of this,” […]
I don’t trust anything the media has to say about any politician. They all have their sources who require payback for info. And they lie and lie and lie.
Versus the President, who only tells the truth?
I find this line of criticism interesting. The media could report a story that the sun rose in the east this morning, and if it didn’t suit the narrative of Trump and his supporters, it would be “fake news” and a “lie”.
Maybe we move to a point where we review the content of the story to determine its truthfulness, rather than looking at who delivered the message.
But you are capable of critical thinking? To discern fact from biased opinion?
Dr. Fauci is a cyborg created in a secret lab in Wuhan. He was designed by George Soros and Clay Bertrand. Worse press than Octomom. Total exhoneration from the 5 G towers. Liberate Monkey’s Eyebrow! If Col Sanders was in Andrew Jackson’s Cabinet they would have stopped the Gulf of Tonkin Crisis. Thich Nhat Hanh teamed up with the Woman from Michighan and stoped the greatest economy that ever existed. They are Budhapests! Eat some fungicide and wash it down with a pint of Drano.
Great theatre: watching Republicans turn on their boss.