Musings —05.04.2020 12:49 PM—
Give this man the Medal of Honor
Don Lemon with zero fucks left.pic.twitter.com/kbC0zghhzB
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) May 4, 2020
Everyone knows that Thomas Jefferson and Nostradamus predicted all of this when they met at the Potsdumb Conference. They hid the cure on Oak Island. There is a secret map hidden in the painting “American Gothic”. Liberate Northern Mariana Islands! Good people on both sides. Time to make a deal. American flags everywhere. King of testing. Don’t let the nurses steal your sixth amendment rights! Eat some raid pellets, do a cleaning in there. The Penguin created the virus hoax with Lex Luthor and Nancy Pelosi when they met at the dirty deli in New Delhi. Major investigation. Huge. General Flynn is innocent because Obi Wan Kenobi tricked him into pleading guilty. “My Generation” and “Baba O’Riley” were OK songs but The WHO blew the call and doesn’t get anymore funding.