Musings —05.05.2020 09:46 AM—
When in a hole, Tories, stop digging
Boy oh boy, Scheer and the leadership candidates sure are doing a great job! #cdnpoli #lpc #cpc #ndp https://t.co/pbAEFNLyGv
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 5, 2020
What a massacre there would be if an election was triggered. Massive Liberal majority. https://t.co/GUXlOKQhQ0
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 5, 2020
Truly shows the power of a daily speaking engagement in from of a fawning media.
Of course, the Liberal government, should it want to trigger an election, would need to make it look like it tried to strike a deal with the NDP or Bloc on the budget bill and clandestinely engineer a defeat in the HOC. The question is whether one of the opposition parties will take the bait or inadvertently vote for any Liberal budget bill regardless, given the uncertainty of an election outcome for them.
Yes, this is more than just rallying around the government flag. This is a glaringly clear indication that the electorate approves of the Prime Minister’s performance on COVID-19.
Scheer is all overly generalized bromides and pablum for the base.
Notice how Team MacKay has failed to connect or resonate with Canadians? Like I said previously, they can ignore or listen to us. It’s their choice but so far Option 1 hasn’t worked out too well for them, now has it.
A little while ago on this site I predicted Trudeau would call an election for late August or early September. Why?
Rather than announcing a broad series of measures to handle COVID, Trudeau has been delaying things so he can make a new announcement each day. This enhances his image and makes it look like he’s doing things. An early election takes advantage of his enhanced profile.
An early election would avoid the problems arising from a second wave of the pandemic when Trudeau will have much less room to financially deal with it.
An early election, if it resulted in a solid Liberal majority, would give Trudeau five years to deal with the aftermath of a $250 billion deficit. In my opinion, if Trudeau waits, economic hardships in 2021 or 2022 could result in an election when Trudeau’s popularity is low.
The wild cards?
1. The COVID situation in Quebec could hurt Trudeau. On a per capita basis Quebec is one of the least effective jurisdictions at dealing with COVID.
2. Many Canadians get really annoyed when governments call early elections. They may decide to punish Trudeau if he goes to the polls early.
Damn the torpedoes: Justin should call an election now.
He’ll never again have it this good.
I agree with Joe Long above. Canadians almost always punish governments who call elections too early.
Justin Trudeau’s shampoo is giving everyone hope.
Apart from Trudeu’s daily exposure/the govt response in general, I wish we could know how much both Derek Sloane and then Scheer’s ensuing shrug have to do with these numbers. I’m convinced that they are a not-miniscule part of the reason for these results.