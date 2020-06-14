06.14.2020 01:59 PM

This week’s Sparky! His new pal, Political Joey!

1 Comment

  1. the real Sean says:
    June 14, 2020 at 2:19 pm

    These are indeed troubling times. Western democracies / economies are facing multiple existential challenges simultaneously. Public anxiety is at an all time high. Thankfully there are some really great deals on home / auto insurance bundles.

