Musings —07.24.2020 08:44 AM—
Because it’s 2020. Or something.
The Trudeau government throws another minority woman under the bus. Again.
This bunch is anything but Liberal.
Frauds + scoundrels.
The whole lot.
Time to throw the rascals out.
No Canadian has done more damage to the political aspirations of minority women than Justin Trudeau.
This is horrible for young women and children of colour growing up today. To know that you will always be at the disposal of this old boys club.