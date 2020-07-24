07.24.2020 08:44 AM

Because it’s 2020. Or something.

The Trudeau government throws another minority woman under the bus. Again.

3 Comments

  1. Douglas W says:
    July 24, 2020 at 9:18 am

    This bunch is anything but Liberal.

    Frauds + scoundrels.
    The whole lot.

    Time to throw the rascals out.

    Reply
  2. the real Sean says:
    July 24, 2020 at 10:15 am

    No Canadian has done more damage to the political aspirations of minority women than Justin Trudeau.

    Reply
  3. Nick M. says:
    July 24, 2020 at 11:50 am

    This is horrible for young women and children of colour growing up today. To know that you will always be at the disposal of this old boys club.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*