Before we all forget, it is worth noting that the smarmy, smug, smirking brothers’ performance this week was poorly shot, poorly executed, and poorly advised. I intend to use it with my students as an example of how never to handle a public relations crisis. #cdnpoli #wescandal pic.twitter.com/TuCjDo1BrG

— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) July 30, 2020