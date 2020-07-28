Musings —07.28.2020 07:51 AM—
Journalists are suckers
Here’s a mashup that the amazing @JohnnyHeatWave made to go along with my @mmfa article. It’s depressing. pic.twitter.com/ObiRMSsocE
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) July 27, 2020
Au contraire, journos are not suckers, but rather sell outs. As Molloy says the only way their profession is saved is by dropping their agenda journalism and reporting reality as it is.
That’s a tall order for Canada’s Poutine Press Gallery gang.
The Prez has (IMHO anyways) used the media very skillfully to disseminate his message, which is not always the same thing as what he is saying. He has antagonized and provoked many in the “progressive” media, and by doing so he has created a self-fulfilling prophecy. The media acts in the way he has told his base they would, and he can then point to them and say “see, I told you so”. I am not encouraged by the current situation in America, the polarization is reaching critical levels and things could get a lot worse. Just electing Biden may not actually improve things either. If Biden becomes President, there needs to be a genuine attempt at reconciliation with the Trump base. There also needs to be a restoration of the rule of law.