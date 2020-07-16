Feature, Musings —07.16.2020 01:38 PM—
My latest: Trudeau-titlements
Entitlements.
You remember that word, don’t you? David Dingwall, a Liberal politician, once said that he was “entitled to his entitlements.”
Dingwall uttered those fateful words before a Parliamentary committee, convened to determine if – as President of the Royal Canadian Mint – Dingwall had abused his expense account.
He hadn’t. Two audits concluded he hadn’t. But, when questioned about why he should get a severance when he voluntarily resigned from his position at the Mint, that’s what Dingwall said. “I’m entitled to my entitlements.”
He wasn’t wrong, but it was a dumb thing to say. The Conservatives used a clip of Dingwall saying those words in their election ads. They won the election.
Entitlements are the root cause of all corruption. People of lesser means decide they work hard, that they are unappreciated, so they sometimes start dipping into the proverbial cookie jar. They take home stuff that doesn’t belong to them, because they feel entitled.
Rich people are a bit different. They think they are entitled, too, but they think that way simply because they are rich. They breathe a more rarefied air, and their Gucci slippers don’t alight on the same ground as the rest of us. They pocket things that they shouldn’t, because they genuinely believe they are superior beings. And their superiority entitles them to entitlements.
So. Many years after David Dingwall said what he said, entitlements are back. Specifically, entitlements for the entitled.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his mother and brother are rich. So is the family of his Finance Minister, Bill Morneau. By any reasonable standard, they’re all rich. They’re millionaires. They have way more money than you and I do.
But there they were, those rich people, getting paid hundreds of thousands of dollars – or getting jobs – from a charity, WE. They got paid to make speeches and appear at WE events, where kids in matching T-shirts would applaud their every utterance.
Now, the rest of us volunteer with charities. We donate our time to charities. We don’t, however, expect to get paid $352,000 by a charity. But the Trudeaus did, and were.
Over a period of years, Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party got very, very close to Marc and Craig Kielburger’s cult-like WE organization. If the Trudeau Liberals were the Church of Scientology, WE was their Sea Org.
When they won power, Messrs. Trudeau and Morneau sat in on a cabinet meeting and voted to give Marc and Craig’s WE thing close to a billion dollars to run a program that the federal public service was more than qualified to run. They voted to give Marc and Craig and Co. almost a billion dollars sole-source – meaning, with no competition.
Did they disclose to cabinet that their families had received jobs and lots of money from WE? We don’t know. Cabinet discussions are secret.
But we’ll know soon enough. There are multiple investigations already underway into this stinking, fetid mess, and they will undoubtedly find multiple conflicts of interest. The RCMP, who are also now looking at WE-gate, will find it difficult not to launch a formal criminal investigation.
It’s all very sad and all very unnecessary.
Some years ago, you see, before they became wealthy and powerful, Marc and Craig Kielburger came to see this writer in his office. They were smart and articulate and passionate kids, back then. They fastened their unblinking eyes on me and said they wanted to stop child labour.
They also, as it turned out, wanted introductions to then-PM Jean Chrétien and some of Chretien’s ministers – to get funding, to get influence.
Even back then, even as teenagers, Craig and Marc were on the hunt for the famous and the powerful. It was off-putting and a bit creepy.
I said I’d try and help them, but I never did. They gave me a couple of their books and left.
What happened to those two boys who came to see me, who wanted to stop child labour? How did their little charity turn into something else entirely, with a massive real estate portfolio, with tentacles reaching schools across Canada, and allegations of racism and abuse of power, and a scandal that will not disappear? How did all that happen?
Entitlements, mostly. The entitled always want their entitlements.
And Marc and Craig Kielburger, even back when they were boys, knew how to get the entitled to do their bidding.
With, you know, entitlements.
Bang-on assessment of WE. They have been a corporate-style “charity” for most of their existence. It’s funny how everyone (especially schools) glommed on to WE, and sent children to the WE events like good little soldiers. And these are schools who liked to think they were so progressive and “fighting the system”.
The same thing is true of Hannah Taylor and her Ladybug Foundation here in Manitoba, and even to some extent with Greta Thunberg. They, and adults who exploit them, take these well-intentioned programs and warp them into a political machine and a business.
Every day Justin that Trudeau stays he is convincing more young Canadians that voting is a sham and trying to make a positive difference in the world is an impossible waste of time.
I’m at the stage where I would like full disclosure of the financial ties to China that people pushing business ties over human rights have.
Bob Rae’s comments in the Globe were my breaking point.
Starting to think they’re more concerned about Power Corp’s bottom line than the human rights involved.
Canada is back!
Back where? is my comment.
Do you honestly believe Trudeau personally made sure this happened and his intent was to benefit his family?
Really?
You have it backwards(it’s pay back to them for basically campaign ads by them for JT and for paying his family) but basically, yes, of course.
The Liberals announced a program to pay 100,000 students up to $5000 each to ‘volunteer’.
The program was supposed to cost approximately $920 million, with $19.5 million to go to WE to administer the program.
100,000 x $5000 = $500 million.
Who gets the remaining $400 million?
Siphoned off in 25k chunks by the groups WE would pay to come up with the students I would assume.
Which given WE’s ties to the JT would just lead to further Liberal friendly favouritism and corruption all the way down the food chain till the students get whats left over.
Smells like poo. Because assholes are involved.
But can you honestly see O’Toole or McKay challenging this bunch?
It makes me sick, again.
Has Justin Trudeau ever given his time and effort to a charitable cause for free?
I would kill to hear a reporter ask him that question.
Most appearances were paid by the for profit arm of We. They were not given a billion dollar contract. It was 19 million to administer. The billion was to be paid to students. It’s easy to make this sound all so sinister (Stinking fetid mess) but not accurate in any sense.
Look, I get that this should have been handled differently but it is in no way as big a deal as you are implying.
Canadians don’t care about this. They care about the great job the government is doing on the Covid file.
Yes hundreds of millions were to be handed to students who displayed the requisite left-wing dogma and vetted by those creepy brothers. I wonder how many religious, moral, and God-forbid conservative students would get one of those grants?
It’s a perfect arrangement. WE cult gets a cool $20 million to produce more campaign ads and events for their political arm, the Liberal Party. Left-wing youth get oodles of tax dollars, priming them for careers as civil servants and lifelong Liberal voting automatons. And the Trudeaus get more kickbacks. I wonder if Canadians voting Liberal knew they were paying taxes to cover Margaret Trudeau’s speaker fees?
And the “great job on Covid” is largely the doing of the provinces. Trudeau’s job was handing out printed money without any oversight to remove the incentive to work and create more dependency on the state, which leads to more Liberal voters.
“Most appearances were paid by the for profit arm of We.”
That is a distinction without a difference.
Where is Brutus, the Liberal who will overthrow Caesar and save the Liberal ship from sinking?