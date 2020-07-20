07.20.2020 12:15 PM

Prime Minister, WE have a problem

Down ten points in eight weeks. That’s hard to do, but the Trudeau Liberals did it.

6 Comments

  1. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    July 20, 2020 at 1:04 pm

    (Yes, I am that good. LOL.)

    Reply
  2. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    July 20, 2020 at 1:17 pm

    Like I said before, the minute the list included Sophie, that made it unrecoverable for the Liberals.

    Reply
  3. Nick M. says:
    July 20, 2020 at 1:29 pm

    Campaign Research has Trudeau positives oddly doing well with male youth. As in Extremely well.

    I think with the high male youth unemployment and the expiration of CERB, that category will see a drastic change.

    At some point with all this sizzle, the expectation is to see a steak at some point.

    Reply
  4. Gerry says:
    July 20, 2020 at 1:34 pm

    Up 20 points in the previous 8 weeks. How hard was that to do? Just a few conservatives jumping off the bandwagon. But do continue trying to paint as bleak a picture as possible. Typical overreach on the part of anti Trudeau types will backfire once again.
    Was going to refrain from commenting but obvious irrational bias drives me nuts.

    Reply
  5. Chris Sigvaldason says:
    July 20, 2020 at 1:47 pm

    I wonder how Global Affairs civil servants, the ones who applauded the 2015 arrival of their Liberal bosses, now feel as their colleagues are being thrown under the bus in an attempt to save Trudeau.

    Reply
  6. Douglas W says:
    July 20, 2020 at 2:15 pm

    No show in the House today.
    Taking a Personal Day.

    Man, that’s going to play well.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*