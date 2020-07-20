Musings —07.20.2020 12:15 PM—
Prime Minister, WE have a problem
Down ten points in eight weeks. That’s hard to do, but the Trudeau Liberals did it.
(Yes, I am that good. LOL.)
Like I said before, the minute the list included Sophie, that made it unrecoverable for the Liberals.
Campaign Research has Trudeau positives oddly doing well with male youth. As in Extremely well.
I think with the high male youth unemployment and the expiration of CERB, that category will see a drastic change.
At some point with all this sizzle, the expectation is to see a steak at some point.
Up 20 points in the previous 8 weeks. How hard was that to do? Just a few conservatives jumping off the bandwagon. But do continue trying to paint as bleak a picture as possible. Typical overreach on the part of anti Trudeau types will backfire once again.
Was going to refrain from commenting but obvious irrational bias drives me nuts.
I wonder how Global Affairs civil servants, the ones who applauded the 2015 arrival of their Liberal bosses, now feel as their colleagues are being thrown under the bus in an attempt to save Trudeau.
No show in the House today.
Taking a Personal Day.
Man, that’s going to play well.