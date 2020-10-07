Warren — Musings —

Still my fave Fabs song. The morning after he was killed, the guys across the hall in res had this playing on the radio, and that’s when I lost it.

Everything is perfect on this. Ringo’s un-Ringo-like beat-keeping, McCartney’s bass line, Harrison’s Eastern influences starting to influence the band, Lennon’s genius in running some of the tape of the guitar and vocals backwards. Just brilliant, all of it. And a B-side!

What we lost when we lost him. It can’t be quantified, because it is too immense.