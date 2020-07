The Great Beetle Canada Day Adventure

Right here, in tweets!

I’ve gotten as far as the car wash near Vic Park. Major achievement. #GreatBeetleCanadaDayAdventure pic.twitter.com/jyNZ3Oh2lA — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) July 1, 2020

Terrence Trent Darby is playing at the Starbucks on Kingston Road. It is the Eighties again, and a very bad time for fashion, music and humanity. #GreatBeetleCanadaDayAdventure — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) July 1, 2020

The odometer is at 35699 miles. But it’s been at 35699 miles since 1994.#GreatBeetleCanadaAdventure pic.twitter.com/CQIqSLCi3I — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) July 1, 2020

Courtice. That’s the name of a food item, not a city, Courtice.#GreatBeetleCanadaAdventure — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) July 1, 2020

Interior selfie. Yes, that is my personal Sistine Chapel on the roof of the Bug. #GreatBeetleCanadaAdventure pic.twitter.com/7jMPeqLKYB — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) July 1, 2020

Got the best ever Canada Day call on the #GreatBeetleCanadaDayAdventure pic.twitter.com/33nQJNgAcn — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) July 1, 2020

Cobourg. Cobourg is spelled without sounding the U, and also with a silent Q. #GreatBeetleCanadaDayAdventure — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) July 1, 2020

I have the best ever key fob. #GreatBeetleCanadaDayAdventure pic.twitter.com/s1IS4BiQ6o — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) July 1, 2020

I am somewhat happy on the #GreatBeetleCanadaDayAdventure pic.twitter.com/eCZ62Hm3zD — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) July 1, 2020