Musings —07.25.2020 09:23 AM—
The Toronto Star: a thread
This is a thread about newspapers being unfair. Not partisan. @TheTorontoSun is partisan, for example – it is openly and unapologetically conservative. But the @TorontoStar likes to style itself as above partisanship. But it isn’t. Look at its featured stuff today.
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) July 25, 2020
I have read the Toronto Daily(sic) Star all my life but likely only for 40 years for the same reason one wears a hair shirt. I want to read what the left’s message of the day is. I actually reacted stronger than usual to today’s paper. The Cohn piece was a joke. If you didn’t know the actual background to that MPP’s removal from caucus, you are a naive idiot. There is nothing wrong being left of center even far left of center but I have no time for people who won’t proudly admit their bias. I was going to post that on Cohn’s FB page but it is a waste of time. I have engaged him before on his bias.
Wait what? I thought it was taken for granted that just as the Sun is basically the publishing arm of the CPC, the Star is the publishing arm of the LPC. And ’twas ever so.