Today’s tawdry Trudeau testimony, tweeted

“I am very happy to be here to talk about the pandemic for as long as possible. Also, what do you think about the cool horse behind me?” pic.twitter.com/xvnSokY28G — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) July 30, 2020

Wayne Easter: “I would like to hear quite a bit more about the pandemic, Prime Minister. Please use your entire 90 minutes to do so.” pic.twitter.com/Rp3VLLntzc — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) July 30, 2020

Close-up of the blaming of bureaucrats for the scandal. pic.twitter.com/g4ufpp7z3l — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) July 30, 2020

Actual footage of the Prime Minister revealing what he knew about WE and the Kielburgers. pic.twitter.com/OVD2eGOz7Y — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) July 30, 2020

“WE Charity received no preferential treatment,” he said, as hundreds of dormant lie detector machines spontaneously blinked awake, across North America. pic.twitter.com/e8NlXoSixk — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) July 30, 2020

#CPC sedates Pierre to the point where he actually falls asleep. pic.twitter.com/RLymAoF8Ts — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) July 30, 2020

I think Pierre has a more impressive backdrop than Justin or Wayne. pic.twitter.com/E8zsEmVYRR — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) July 30, 2020

The Prime Minister’s cool horse statue may have been given to him by Craig and Marc, but he doesn’t remember, doesn’t know Craig and Marc, doesn’t know what day it is, and in fact doesn’t know where the horse came from. Also, the public service did it. pic.twitter.com/sXAPA54iaM — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) July 30, 2020

Opposition strategist folks may be understanding by now why I suggested focusing so much on Trudeau was a total waste of time. He’s a performer, he’s performing. — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) July 30, 2020

Watching this, I occasionally wonder how Canada’s 300,000 public servants feel about the Prime Minister of Canada throwing them under the proverbial bus, over and over and over, for this #WEscandal. — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) July 30, 2020

Long ago, @JustinTrudeau said that he saw his role as a figurehead, quote unquote. He’s cheerfully providing evidence of that, this afternoon. When he says he didn’t know a lot of what was going on, I actually believe him. He should’ve, but he didn’t. He never does. #cdnpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) July 30, 2020

“Please accept this as my application for a spot, any spot, in your cabinet.” pic.twitter.com/lLh6dAiX2u — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) July 30, 2020

Wayne Easter, his Internet service reconnected, starts waving to all Canadians to show his happiness. pic.twitter.com/KT5fs3K2U2 — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) July 30, 2020

He has “deep respect” for the public service that he has repeatedly blamed for this seamy, sordid scandal. Gotcha. #cdnpoki — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) July 30, 2020

No, he looks like he came here to rag the puck, which he has done, and which his inquisitors let him do. https://t.co/lhsDe7Bd7L — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) July 30, 2020