07.30.2020 07:46 PM

Today’s tawdry Trudeau testimony, tweeted

3 Comments

  1. the real Sean says:
    July 30, 2020 at 9:07 pm

    I am going to rob a bank tomorrow afternoon. Before I leave the house, I will call the police and bank security to alert them to the exact bank and the exact time. Upon entering said bank, I will don an awesome Justin Trudeau wig…. proceed to commit robbery in broad daylight…. and walk away free as a bird… because no one will believe it’s happening.

    Reply
  2. the real Sean says:
    July 30, 2020 at 9:09 pm

    I wonder if anyone will ever read all those books on the shelves behind him.

    Reply
  3. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    July 30, 2020 at 9:30 pm

    This Prime Minister has sunk his own government: first he scores a goal by saying this: he slowed down the decision making process because of the perception of his family’s connections to WE. That normally would work in his favour. He GETS IT so he temporarily applies the brakes.

    But then the PM does the exact opposite before cabinet gives the go ahead: he doesn’t tell cabinet about alleged WE payments to his mother, brother and wife and then Mr. PerceptionSensitiveTM doesn’t recuse himself and the PS Finance Minister also does not recuse himself. They’re playing the Canadian people for gullible suckers and it won’t wash one bit. Sink these not so clever bozos ASAP.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*