#WEgate: your money, their friends
And it was backdated, too.
From the Globe:
The deal that WE Charity struck with the federal government allowed it to collect the fee for administering the Canada Student Service Grant within one week of the Trudeau Liberals announcing the group would run the new program.
The contract, which was first announced on June 25, but cancelled on July 3 amid conflict-of-interest accusations against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, would allow the charity to collect $33-million in fees by July 2.
It was publicly released Monday through the House of Commons finance committee, which is studying the controversy around the government’s decision to award the contract to the charity despite multiple financial ties that the families of Mr. Trudeau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau have with WE. On Monday, the finance committee confirmed that Mr. Trudeau and his chief of staff, Katie Telford, will testify on Thursday afternoon.
Both Mr. Trudeau and Mr. Morneau have apologized for failing to recuse themselves from the cabinet decision to award WE the contract. The Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner is investigating whether they broke federal ethics laws.
The contract was signed on June 23, but came into effect on May 5, 2020.
Is this part of the $912 million program that would pay 100,000 students up to $5000 each to volunteer?
100,000 x $5000 = $500 million.
That leaves a lot of slush to put in brown paper bags.
Or perhaps it would be used for complementary cabinet minister trips? Or to buy new boats for Harrington Lake? Or more speakers fees for friends?
Good lord. Let’s hope they are solvent enough to pay it back. From the article.
“The government first announced the contract on June 25, but it was cancelled on July 3 amid conflict-of-interest accusations against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The deal called for all the money to be paid to WE by July 2. The charity said Monday it received $30-million on June 30, but will refund all the money. “The details of repayment are presently being worked out with the government,” WE said in a statement.”