Musings —08.20.2020 08:46 AM—
“Besties.”
“Besties.” “Incredibly thoughtful.” “Keeping the relationship strong.” “Thoughtful engagement.” “Incredibly thoughtful.”#cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/iBUvQQMAdw
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) August 20, 2020
Katie Telford wears many hats. And has her tentacles in many pots. One of her talented tentacles is that of generating favorable op-eds as was aptly “outed” during Lavscam. Thou dost appear Krafty Katie is at it again. Several recent leaks, off-the-record chats with journos, and op-eds quoting anonymous high-level sources designed to smear Bill Morneau and insulate “3 Strikes and yer out” Justin can be laid at the feet of Katie Telford. The current PMO regime must make Warren pine for the good old days of the Chretien/Mulroney PMOs where they didn’t cheapen the office. Katie Telford is our Mitch McConnell.
I don’t pine. Our successors make us look good.
Yes, as much as Bill Morneau has some things to answer for himself, it is interesting how quickly he saw the underside of the bus.
And, if you believe a lot of the stories coming out of Ottawa, one of his biggest sins was challenging JT. Apparently JT isn’t fond of being challenged. Katie has figured that out, and knows to protect The Annoited One.
Whatever your stripe: Tory, Lib, NDP, BQ, you’ve got to admit that God put Pierre Poilievre on this planet for this precise moment. He is absolutely mopping the floor with this stuff and his TV presence is perfect for it.
Chrystia Freeland is in close consultations with Tom Selleck preparing the next budget. They are going to reverse mortgage Manitoba and Saskatchewan.
When did finance start hiring 12 year old Valley Girls?
“Shit show” Made me laugh when Pierre Poilievre said it. This is most entertaining.