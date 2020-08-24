Feature, Musings —08.24.2020 08:12 AM—
Erin O’Toole wants to “take back Canada”
…to what?
To this:
• he has said he has “concerns” about banning conversion therapy
• he’ll create “conscience rights” to make abortions much harder to get
• he says he’ll vote against medically-assisted death
• he wants to give SoCons the “right” to refuse LGBTQ marriage
• he says anti-abortion, anti-gay conservatives “will have a seat at the table” when he becomes leader
So.
Last night wasn’t a leadership vote.
It was a suicide note.