Erin O’Toole wants to “take back Canada”

…to what?

To this:

• he has said he has “concerns” about banning conversion therapy

• he’ll create “conscience rights” to make abortions much harder to get

• he says he’ll vote against medically-assisted death

• he wants to give SoCons the “right” to refuse LGBTQ marriage

• he says anti-abortion, anti-gay conservatives “will have a seat at the table” when he becomes leader

So.

Last night wasn’t a leadership vote.

It was a suicide note.