Movies you have watched more than five times

No explanations (like, for example, that mine conclusively prove I’m still a teenager). Just say them.

Mine:

Being There. Princess Bride. Local Hero. Rock’n’Roll High School. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. Repo Man. Star Trek IV. Napoleon Dynamite. Almost Famous. Blue Velvet. Clockwork Orange. Die Hard. Trading Places. Blade Runner. Elf. Something About Mary. Shrek. Anchorman. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Sixteen Candles. Shining. Breakfast Club. The Dead.