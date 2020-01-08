Musings —08.01.2020 07:23 AM—
Movies you have watched more than five times
No explanations (like, for example, that mine conclusively prove I’m still a teenager). Just say them.
Mine:
Being There. Princess Bride. Local Hero. Rock’n’Roll High School. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. Repo Man. Star Trek IV. Napoleon Dynamite. Almost Famous. Blue Velvet. Clockwork Orange. Die Hard. Trading Places. Blade Runner. Elf. Something About Mary. Shrek. Anchorman. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Sixteen Candles. Shining. Breakfast Club. The Dead.
Sunset Boulevard. The Godfather I & II. The Thin Man series (I adore William Powell). Giant. The Graduate. Double Indemnity. The Desk Set. Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner. Inherit the Wind.On Golden Pond. Jaws. Reservoir Dogs (Lawrence Tierney of noir fame is great as the boss). Pulp Fiction. The Virgin Suicides. The Big Lebowski. Easy Rider. The Postman Always Rings Twice (the Lana Turner/John Garfield version)
I am sure that I have more but these are some of my favourites.
In particular order:
1. Tremors
2. The Eagle Has landed
3. Star Wars epsiode IV
4. Star Trek 2: The Wrath of Khan
5. Scent of a Woman
6. Rio Bravo, Rio Lobo, El Dorado (They are interchangeable)
7. The Battle Of Britain
8. The Guns of Navarone
9. Zulu
10. All of the James Bond films with Sean Connery
11. The Great Escape
12. The Sand Pebbles
I must be a mid-century modern man
You are clearly a glutton for punishment…to keep the game fair, I limit it to one film per director…The Passenger, End of the Road, Bad Timing, Husbands and Wives, Bowfinger, Wait Until Dark, Thunderball, The Thomas Crown Affair (Norman Jewison), A New Leaf, Dr. Strangelove, Easy Rider, The American Friend, Straw Dogs, Every Man for Himself (Godard), Charade / The Trouble With Charlie (Donen/Demme versions), Reds, Shampoo, Parallax View, Mulholland Drive, Citizen Kane, Prince of the City, Day for Night, La Dolce Vita, Two for the Road, Breakfast at Tiffanys, The Long Goodbye, Taxi Driver, The Sheltering Sky, The Long Good Friday, Out of the Past, Night Moves, The Game, Boogie Nights, Five Easy Pieces, Marathon Man, Rosemary’s Baby, To Live and Die in LA, Casino Royale (McGrath/Hughes/Parrish/Huston/ Guest), The Grifters, Invasion of the Body Snatchers (Philip Kaufmann version), Don’t Look Back, Dead Ringers, Apocalypse Now (not including Redux and Final Cut), Petulia, The Limey, Pandora’s Box, The Serpent’s Egg, The Deer Hunter, Days of Heaven, Psycho…I don’t get out much.
I forgot Three Days of The Condor, The Candidate, Modern Romance, Deliverance (last film I saw in a cinema before Lockdown) and The Counsellor…I’ll shut up now.