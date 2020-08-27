08.27.2020 07:59 AM

Watch this. Trump takes heavy friendly fire.

2 Comments

  1. Douglas W says:
    August 27, 2020 at 11:11 am

    Can the same kind of pointed questions and comments (from this video) be applied to Prime Minister Trudeau?

    He too has the job of handing Canada’s worst day.
    Is he/Telford up to the job?

    As an aside, this past winter, Premiers Legault and Ford repeatedly told the Prime Minister to close the borders.
    The PM waited an additional two weeks before doing so.
    Why?

  2. The Doctor says:
    August 27, 2020 at 12:13 pm

    Republican Voters Against Trump are doing great work. The RVAT ad featuring Miles Taylor is also very good, and the details are shocking, even though at this point many of us have become so numbed by Trump’s incompetence and narcissism:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pjkbOsJG6J8

