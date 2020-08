Federal numbers from Léger this morning showing the Liberals have now completely fallen from their pandemic bump.

Regional numbers:

ATL LPC+35

QC BQ+6

ON LPC+6

MB/SK CPC+25 (over NDP, LPC 3rd)

AB CPC+21

BC LPC +1 pic.twitter.com/RSMlbsJ705

— P.J. Fournier | 338Canada | Qc125 (@338Canada) August 5, 2020