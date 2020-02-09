Musings —09.02.2020 07:53 AM—
Chagger and the wheels on the bus
Of course. She fits all the requisite criteria:
• female
• minority
• believed PMO
And now we learn that in the Trudeau world, lying is ok.
If she lasts till Nov. 2021, putting up with all of the leader’s corruption, sexism and racism will have been worth it. I mean who are we kidding? The pension is the only practical reason to continue if you are a Liberal MP.
Bye, bye, Bardish. Back to the backbenches.