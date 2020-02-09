09.02.2020 07:53 AM

Chagger and the wheels on the bus

Of course. She fits all the requisite criteria:

• female

• minority

• believed PMO

3 Comments

  1. joe long says:
    September 2, 2020 at 10:17 am

    And now we learn that in the Trudeau world, lying is ok.

    Reply
  2. the real Sean says:
    September 2, 2020 at 10:37 am

    If she lasts till Nov. 2021, putting up with all of the leader’s corruption, sexism and racism will have been worth it. I mean who are we kidding? The pension is the only practical reason to continue if you are a Liberal MP.

    Reply
  3. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    September 2, 2020 at 11:45 am

    Bye, bye, Bardish. Back to the backbenches.

    Reply

