Musings —09.04.2020 05:52 PM—
Let’s see you call Fox “fake news,” Trumpkins
Oh 👀
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) September 4, 2020
Remember when Fox was referred to by himself as We? Not anymore and for quite a while. Sure, the usual apologists are still in place but they’re widely recognized for their habitual bias. Same thing at other 24 hour news networks. Kudos to those who at least try not to be by nature reflexively biased.
I’m no “Trumpkin”, but this reeks of a Democratic hit job. Not saying it didn’t happen, certainly not trying to excuse Trump’s many transgressions, and he certainly has himself to blame for making these claims seem plausible given his terrible comments about John McCain. But “unnamed sources”? Really? For all the insiders who have left Trump’s inner circle with axes to grind, and written tell-alls, this is the first time this has been mentioned. Bolton, Huckabee-Sanders both claim they were there and they didn’t hear him say these things. If someone like John Kelly, for example, is willing to go on the record and stand behind the claims, I’ll happily accept them as fact. Until then I’m applying Carl Sagan’s old maxim that “extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence”.
https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/515132-john-bolton-says-he-didnt-hear-trump-insult-fallen-soldiers-in-france