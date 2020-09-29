Warren — Musings —09.29.2020 12:51 PM We get letters: I no nothing because crietian, ok? 4 Comments Ronald O'Dowd says: September 29, 2020 at 3:14 pm I sort of get his point but at least he’s polite. Reply Jason Inness says: September 29, 2020 at 3:49 pm It is barely legible. Wow. Reply Steve T says: September 29, 2020 at 3:56 pm This is why I always shake my head when someone links to a random YouTube video or Facebook page as “evidence” of some crackpot theory. These days, all you need is a computer and an internet connection, and you can pass yourself off as an expert. Fortunately, sometimes people expose themselves as the morons they are, like the esteemed Mr. Harding above. Reply duojet says: September 29, 2020 at 4:03 pm Gud too no. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
