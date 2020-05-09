Warren — Musings —09.05.2020 06:55 PM We get letters: the Trumpkins write in Best part: the guy who says I am “fucked in the head” is also a “top fan.” ￼ 2 Comments Ronald O'Dowd says: September 5, 2020 at 8:51 pm We’re back to the struggles of the Civil Rights Movement, you know, to have the right, to even take it for granted if you happen to be Black, Latino or Indigenous that a police officer will not shoot first and ask questions later, even when you happen to be unarmed. That’s the real human rights question, the equality of all human beings and the inherent rights that go with that. Anyone who happens to be even remotely sentient already knows that — except for the true haters on the right and the left. Let the haters hate. They are imbeciles on their best day. Reply the real Sean says: September 5, 2020 at 10:12 pm Nothing provokes visceral anger more effectively than… the truth. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
Nothing provokes visceral anger more effectively than… the truth.