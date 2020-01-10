America to Trump: shut up

Warren — Musings —

Jean Chretien used to say to us: “I don’t need to be in the paper every day. People don’t like it.”

Yep. And my daughter and I saw the same thing when we were recently knocking on doors for the Democrats: American voters saying, over and over, they’re sick of the drama. Sick of it. They want quiet and calm.

From The Hill:

Disaffected Republicans argue that no single storm has battered Trump. Instead, they say, the constant tensions and Twitter tirades in which he revels have had a cumulative and aggravating effect.

“I have said this since he was elected,” said one former GOP member of Congress. “This exhaustion, this never-ending drama and chaos…I think a lot of people are yearning for some kind of normalcy.”

Republican strategist Liz Mair agreed.

“Every day there is something that the president is going off about on Twitter, or in a press conference, or in a speech or what have you,” she said. “Nobody ever gets a break and he never takes a break. It’s just constant information overload, and eventually people get sick of that.”