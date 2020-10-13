Warren — Musings —10.13.2020 12:17 PM He’s baaaaack 1 Comment Steve T says: October 13, 2020 at 2:50 pm On a more serious note re ACB, this hearing is evidence of all that is wrong in politics – and especially U.S. politics. As you know, I am hardly a Trump fan, nor a rabid conservative. However, the Dems arguments against ACB seem to boil down to: 1. You did this to us when we were in power. 2. ACB holds views that we don’t like, and we worry she will allow them to skew her decisions. The first point is obviously weak and juvenile. So let’s move to the second point. I am curious how many Democratic judicial nominees were grilled about their views on abortion. Or asked what religion they are. Or asked if they are going to secretly work to install a particular presidential candidate if there is a court challenge. Either the SCUS is broken or it isn’t. Either make these political appointments outright (as they are in Canada), or make them a pure election. This half-pregnant approach of insinuating that judicial candidates are secret spies for their nominating party is insulting, demeaning, and betrays the fundamental idea of what the court is supposed to do. As an aside, there were two side victories for ACB today. First, she was asked to show her notes, and she showed… an empty pad of paper. Wow – you mean she actually is smart enough to answer questions? Second, another female lawyer critiqued ACB’s dress as being too “casual”. Hoo boy, the rebuttals to that are priceless. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
