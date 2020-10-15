Warren — Musings —10.15.2020 07:38 PM I got that monkey off my back by focusing on English 5 Comments Vote Quimby says: October 15, 2020 at 8:48 pm Grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference Reply Robert White says: October 15, 2020 at 9:27 pm If you think living with addition was bad wait until you get to subtraction, division, and multiplication. Heck, try trigonometry, and calculus, and Probability Theory. I never liked math either. Marijuana is good. RW Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: October 15, 2020 at 10:00 pm I’m very happy for you. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: October 15, 2020 at 10:45 pm I’ve long used writing as on-going therapy to get you know who out of my system. The good news is that for sure it’ll work great the moment I drop dead. Reply Steve Teller says: October 16, 2020 at 6:43 am The Positive to this ad is that it Sums up all the risks of drugs, Plus it shows how to get help if you need it. Thank you, thank you, I’ll be here all week. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
Grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference
If you think living with addition was bad wait until you get to subtraction, division, and multiplication. Heck, try trigonometry, and calculus, and Probability Theory.
I never liked math either.
Marijuana is good.
RW
I’m very happy for you.
I’ve long used writing as on-going therapy to get you know who out of my system. The good news is that for sure it’ll work great the moment I drop dead.
The Positive to this ad is that it Sums up all the risks of drugs, Plus it shows how to get help if you need it.
Thank you, thank you, I’ll be here all week.