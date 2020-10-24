Feature, Musings —10.24.2020 03:40 PM—
My latest: Donald Trump’s path to victory
Forget it.
Two years ago, in a limitless and sunny August when a global pandemic seemed like an impossibility, my daughter and I knocked on doors for the Democrats in Portland, Maine.
We were using a list of registered Democrats living in a tidy West Portland neighborhood. The houses weren’t terribly big, but nor were they terribly small. They were average. Middle America.
The people behind the mostly-unlocked doors were uniformly nice, and prototypically Democrat: single-Mom nurses, retired male government employees, nervous-looking new American citizens with pronounced accents and little kids swarming around their knees.
My daughter and I loped from door to door, a couple Canadian progressives intent on finding mid-term American progressives who detested Donald Trump, just as we did. What we encountered surprised us. Worried us, even.
We had thought it would be easy. Trump had been in the news two years ago, as he always is, threatening to take away American birthright citizenship. Or scheming to gut the Affordable Care Act. or shrugging off allegations of Russia-Trump electoral fraud, then still a live issue.
But the folks we met on the doorsteps didn’t want to talk about any of that. One elderly fellow, his grown daughter at his elbow, said he was a proud Democrat, “up and down the ticket,” as the Americans like to say.
“We’re Democrats. But don’t keep telling me what Trump has done wrong,” this man said, as his daughter nodded vigorously. “Forget it. Tell me what you’re going to do.”
“Forget it.” After a few such encounters, my daughter and I retreated to the sidewalk. She had the best assessment: “It’s not that they don’t dislike Trump,” she said. “It’s like they’ve just forgotten all the millions of bad things that he’s done.”
The Democratic thinker David Shenk had a name for this phenomenon: data smog. Every day, via the Internet, regular folks – like the ones found in that Portland, Maine neighborhood – get bombarded by hundreds of thousands of words and images. It is overwhelming and relentless, and in the Trump era, it has gotten even worse.
So, Shenk postulates, people – voters, in our case – just tune it out. There’s too much information, too often. It’s data smog. So they turn it off.
And then they forget about it.
Last Sunday, the New York Times filled an entire ten-page section of their newspaper with a stirring editorial about Trump’s myriad crimes, political and legal. I scanned it. There were so many of them, I had forgotten about most. There are too many to list here, even partially.
The Times editorial board acknowledged this reality. “The enormity and variety of Mr. Trump’s misdeeds can feel overwhelming,“ they wrote. “Repetition has dulled the sense of outrage, and the accumulation of new outrages leaves little time to dwell on the particulars. This is the moment when Americans must recover that sense of outrage.“
When I ran winning war rooms for Jean Chrétien and Dalton McGuinty, I would always tell the youngsters who worked there the same thing, over and over: “We have a national memory of seven minutes,” I’d tell them. “The job of any good war room is to remind voters about the bad things the other side did. Because they forget.”
It’s not that voters are dumb. In my quarter-Century experience of running political campaigns, my conviction remains that voters are always smart and intuitive and aware. Always.
It’s just that they’re, well, busy: ferrying kids to hockey games and ballet practice, trying to get across town to work or an appointment, catching up on sleep after worrying all day about mortgage or rent payments. They’re busy.
And in the midst of a brutal global pandemic, it’s gotten even worse.
So they don’t scrutinize political parties’ shiny multi-page election platforms. They don’t listen to speeches. They barely watch entire debates. And they forget things.
It’s normal, to forget. It’s human. It’s a survival mechanism.
In the Trump era, we forget things even more. The terrible things he has done, in particular.
Because there have been too, too many.
If Donald Trump somehow squeaks out another victory – thereby throwing America into further chaos and division, hastening it’s end, and further destabilizing a world in disarray – it will be mainly because of one insight about voters, about humans, that he knows better than anyone else alive:
We forget.
I see a repeat of the 2015 Canadian election happening in the USA.
All indications (now as then) are that the incumbent is a much better leader. In Harper’s case, he had the best economic growth in the G7, he had the most jobs created, and he had the lowest increase in debt (and the only G7 country to reduce the Debt to GDP ratio). In Trumps case, it was the best economy the US ever saw, record low Black and Hispanic unemployment, stock market returns 4X what occurred in Canada, and the best economic performance in the G7 (albeit least negative). Not to mention significant initiative around world peace.
The problem, years of negative and biased media coverage take their toll. In Canada, Harper was chastized for a $16 orange juice, villified for forcing repayment of and excessive (yet legal) senate expense claim. Trudeau, on the other hand was praised for saying the budget will balance itself and that deficits were a measure of the strength of the economy and media looked away at his 13 Ethics Act violation, plus his sexual assault. The same way, no media points out the business optimism that spread throughout the US – remember Obama saying a 3% growth would never happen again, ISIS could not be defeated, etc. Biden’s hypocrisy on banning fossil fuels or his failure to condemn Antifa, getting huge kick-backs from foreign entities or saying all Black must vote for him (which is quite similar to Trudeau’s use of “brown files” to track constituents) go by without barely a mention.
Similar to Canada, I expect the results to be disastrous. Whereas Canada could ride on the Trump economic boom to hide Trudeau’s incompetence, the same will not happen in the USA and business and the economy will head south quickly.
The good news though, despite all the negative things happening – the media will twist the narrative to hide the truth from the people and report that things are fine. And probably similar to Canada, once some of the more intelligent media start to discover the massive lie and incompetence, they won’t be able to stop it because they invested so much effort to treat Biden as a saint.
The best economy the US ever saw? So you’re a Trump gullibilly, then. The US stock market has soared on company stock buybacks, not on actual economic performance and production. Then there’s Tesla and tech stocks whose price soars beyond any reason but future hope, all foam no liquid like overgassed beer, not actual performance. And hey, Canadian aluminum and steel imports threaten US national security, Trump says, convinced that somehow Canada always gets the better of the US, and in the process paying no attention whatsoever to signed treaties like NAFTA 1 or 2. Trustworthy to his country’s allies, the man is not. He’s a dumb nitwit. harper ran the federal public service as his personal fiefdom, even extending to having political commissars riding herd on scientists. Don’t deny it, I know too many people who suffered under that ideological regime. harper was evil, and his mental midget socially regressive pal kenney is now busy ruining Alberta.
No doubt you have forgotten facts, which is the topic of this main Kinsella post and with whose thrust I completely agree.
Attributing competent leadership to either harper or Trump is a load of utter codswallop, swallowed mostly by ideologues, who never bother to follow up on what’s actually going on. You reached a conclusion some years ago, and then decided that any new developments would be irrelevant, so why bothering listening or learning?
Of course, on political blogs, slyly trying to slide a post like yours past a dumb readership faces a severe problem. The people who comment here do have a political memory. Tough luck.
You pretty much show that Kinsella’s conclusions reached in the above post have you squarely pegging yourself in a jag of self-imposed forgetfulness. And boasting about it, what’s more. It’s the Conservative way. And forgetfulness of Conservative governments past by the public is surely the reason why they get elected, when anyone with reason and a memory would have consigned these societal non-empathetic nincompoops to the political graveyard decades ago.
Unless living under a rock, I don’t think there is a single person with IQ above 50 that thinks Trudeau is doing a better job than Harper.
We shall see in 5 years time whether Biden’s performance was as comparatively bad as Trudeau’s was.
So much bs.
Tell a million lies, who is going remember any single one of them? It is a strategy that may still work, sadly.
Here’s how I break it down about voter turnout: low voter turnout pretty much always favours the incumbent — because people aren’t mad or energized enough to get off their asses and vote; strong advance polls or early turnout also favours the incumbent because their party machine is at full tilt, turning out every living and breathing person they possibly can while voters on the other size stay home to a considerable degree. Now here’s the kicker: record or even unseen voter turnout in both early voting either in person or by mail, along with on election day is a pretty good indicator and predictor of a massive desire for political change. IMHO, that’s what the Americans have here in 2020. It’s kick the bums out time in U.S. politics, so I expect Biden to take the presidency almost in a landslide. Watch for similar strength down ballot at the federal level. In short, Mitch will thoroughly regret being Mitch, just like so many other Senators and Representatives.
A low turnout of 56% in 2016 gave the world a Donald J. Trump presidency. A record turnout this year will give Joe Biden a terrific and perhaps unprecedented mandate.
I’m going to go with Bill Clinton on this one. On Election Day 2016, Trump received a different turnout than that normally predicted by pollsters. That is people who don’t normally vote in U.S. elections came out to support him.
The question is whether they can elect him a second time. The key states to watch on Election Day will be Florida, Arizona, and Pennsylvania. If he takes all three of these states then he is likely to be reelected, although I imagine Biden will still win the popular vote, as well as retain the House and possibly win the Senate for Democrats.
Both candidates have their flaws. Joe Biden lives very well. Most career politicians do. People don’t just want to hear criticism of one candidate. They want to know what a candidate will do for them. I’m not sure what Joe Biden’s greatest political accomplishment is.
Speaking plainly, no, Joe Biden is not a saint. Far from it. But what does that make Trump? Exactly. That’s why Biden wins big. Most voters are already way beyond Trump and desperately want to turn the page. That’s why Biden wins. Trump, quite predictably, did this to himself, all by himself.
I know I sound like a broken record on this topic, but we need to recognize a few things about Biden:
1 – He was not chosen to win the White House. The lead up to the primaries took place before the COVID pandemic hit full swing, or the racial protests and violence in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death. At the time the U.S. economy was strong and Trump was seen as coasting to easy re-election. The question was whether he could re-take the House and hold the Senate. Biden was selected as a Democrat moderate and experienced hand to protect the Democrat brand downticket.
2. – Nobody is voting for Biden. They are voting against Trump. So talk about whether or not Biden is a saint is largely irrelevant in this context.
3 – Biden himself has said he is a one-term president. The question now is whether he goes the full term, or stays on three years and then passes off to Harris in order to give her the incumbent’s advantage going into 2016.
All this assumes Biden wins. Trump still has a path to victory and reasonable chance of being re-elected, although just over one week out from the election I would say the odds definitely favour Biden.
Total Aside:
Birthright citizenship makes no sense. There is no logic in bestowing citizenship on the children of people who are neither permanent residents nor citizens. I.e. there is no logic in bestowing citizenship on the children of people who have no actual ties to the country.
Among western countries, Canada and the US are outliers w.r.t. unconditional birthright citizenship. They are the only western countries with unconditional birthright citizenship. All the others (Sweden, UK, France, Germany, NZ, etc, etc) either never had it or got rid of it.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jus_soli
https://www.businessinsider.com/countries-that-recognize-birthright-citizenship-jus-soli-2018-10
And then there’s the issue of “birth tourists” coming to Canada to give birth to “passport babies”.
Google: birth tourism in richmond BC
Trump is a total, 100% moron who is manifestly unfit to be president, but he’s right on this issue.
There is no reasonable argument for unconditional birthright citizenship.
It is actually worse than what you describe. At least Canada bases its tax regime on residency like all normal countries do. All US citizens(accidental or otherwise) have to file a return. Has cost lots of Canadians lots of professional fees over the years getting filings caught up. Had one client that found out to her surprise that she had a US tax filing requirement. She was born here in 1960. Her parents had been here since 1955. Her dad was born in Canada but was run out of the US because of a legal issue. Her mom only lived in the US for 10 years and only two of which was after age 14. So ridiculous. Anyone was drooling over Scheer and his dual citizenship just didn’t understand how expensive and a pain in the ass it is. And don’t get me started on their primitive estate tax regime. They need massive tax reform. HST basically.
From a purely best interests of Canada perspective, the reelection of Trump would be better because Biden will kill Keystone XL. Keystone XL means tens of billions of dollars in federal and provincial government revenue over the next generation as it reduces the discount Canadian oil trades at.
Biden and the Democrats are also more vehemently “Buy American” and will be more successful achieving it.
Trump is far less likely to get involved in a war abroad, than Biden with his Deep State backing and Republican neocon neverTrumper supporters. The advantage of Trump’s lack of knowledge about the world is that he won’t intervene in a significant way anywhere (which is why the Deep State and the Republican neocons hate him). Obama went along with the failed Deep State plans in Libya, Syria, ignoring the rise of ISIS. He failed in Ukraine and lost Crimea. Wars are bad for Canada.
Great points but there is a lot of malarkey here as well. Always have to acknowledge that Warren got it right about Biden winning the nomination. The safe bet.
Re: Voter intensity: Agreed that you never ever tell people it is going to be a blow out. Always a close election. Otherwise, people won’t GOTV!!!
Re; Policy: Biden gave a 10 minute stump speech on Friday. Obama gave a 40 minute speech. Biden’s speech as a horoscope of the centre, left. He said “all teachers are working so hard….” Anyone want to go up against the most powerful union still around? and say “at least 50% of teachers are in the wrong job….” “Larger lecture hall style classes would be better value per salary”? Nope!! Of course, the referendum on Trump approach is only prudent if Biden wins (as it gives him latitude in taking your vote without promises), but if Biden doesn’t then we will be talking about how anti-democratic this system is. What were Trump’s planks this time around?
Re: What feels good: we get a dopamine hit when we dream our aspirations will be realized. But I’m unhappy. Expect disappointment at this rate. Frank Luntz’ independent voting groups were saying generally Trump is getting their vote post-debates. Independent voters aren’t swayed by Biden. The MSNBC and CNN viewpoint is blind loyalty.
Do you get just how much progressive vote is NOT motivated? We are worried here, we should be very worried.
More food for thought.
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://thehill.com/hilltv/rising/470120-campaign-official-25-percent-of-trump-rally-attendees-are-democrats-or-independents&ved=2ahUKEwjI-uztwdDsAhU_ITQIHUNrAdgQFjAAegQIARAB&usg=AOvVaw3P2HUAUSnONASItIhTDJbO
Pretty much anything from either party from here on is spin.
PS: Enjoyed Harper’s majority term , end of CWB alone put tens of thousands of my own money in my pocket, billions to the west as a whole. Now , just what was “The Hidden Agenda” other parties and media warned us of? …