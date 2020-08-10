Musings —10.08.2020 07:21 AM—
The buzz on the VP debate, in tweets
Why should you watch #VPDebate? Because @KamalaHarris is highly likely to become president. That’s why. #Debates2020
I’ll give this much to @vp: @realDonaldTrump would’ve interrupted and insulted @KamalaHarris 124 times by now. #VPDebate #deb
This is her “Pence, you’re lying again” face. #VPDebate #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/xqKK0SqnZJ
Pence on The Rose Garden Massacre: um, well, it was outside. #VPDebate #Debates2020
“You respect the American people when you tell them the truth.” @KamalaHarris is so awesome. #VPDebate #Debates2020
Nothing Trump or his android underling say can diminish how truly glorious it is to see a strong, smart woman of color at this moment, on this stage, so close to power. #Debates2020 #VPDebate
The plexiglass dividers make it sort of look like two ticket-vendors having a civil argument before a Broadway show. #VPDebate #Debates2020
I think he wanted to get her to lose her cool. It ain’t working. #VPDebate #Debates2020
The 2020 choices: a pictorial. pic.twitter.com/KuNx25Gkkg
She is the absolute master of the non-verbal put down. Her expressions are just classic. #VPDebate #Debates2020
I’m impressed that @VP Pence extracted @realDonaldTrump’s body parts long enough to speak in complete, but completely false, sentences. #VPDebate #Debates2020
Pence’s forehead is looking shiny, which makes sense because he is actually an android. #VPDebate #Debates2020
@VP Pence morphs into a Transformer when he tells too many fibs. #VPDebate #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/fpOuCJjmln
This is what my Mom used to do when I came in late smelling like a brewery. #VPDebate #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/ZzY5a8WfTy
Things you hear at #VPDebate but not in your sex life: “You have two minutes, uninterrupted.”
I can see the reflection of the moderator in @VP Pence’s forehead. Bonus. #VPDebate #Debates2020
She has kicked his pale android ass. #VPDebate #Debates2020
#VPDebate2020: not a shitshow.
#VPDebate #Debates2020 #USPolitics pic.twitter.com/uRtrQlFXG8
I loved it when she said, three consecutive times that “they are coming for you”. Best line of the debate and a great T Shirt. Also any half decent horror flick has flies that indicated the presence of the devil.