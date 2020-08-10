The buzz on the VP debate, in tweets

Why should you watch #VPDebate? Because @KamalaHarris is highly likely to become president. That’s why. #Debates2020 — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 8, 2020

Pence on The Rose Garden Massacre: um, well, it was outside. #VPDebate #Debates2020 — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 8, 2020

“You respect the American people when you tell them the truth.” @KamalaHarris is so awesome. #VPDebate #Debates2020 — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 8, 2020

Nothing Trump or his android underling say can diminish how truly glorious it is to see a strong, smart woman of color at this moment, on this stage, so close to power. #Debates2020 #VPDebate — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 8, 2020

The plexiglass dividers make it sort of look like two ticket-vendors having a civil argument before a Broadway show. #VPDebate #Debates2020 — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 8, 2020

I think he wanted to get her to lose her cool. It ain’t working. #VPDebate #Debates2020 — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 8, 2020

The 2020 choices: a pictorial. pic.twitter.com/KuNx25Gkkg — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 8, 2020

She is the absolute master of the non-verbal put down. Her expressions are just classic. #VPDebate #Debates2020 — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 8, 2020

I’m impressed that @VP Pence extracted @realDonaldTrump’s body parts long enough to speak in complete, but completely false, sentences. #VPDebate #Debates2020 — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 8, 2020

Pence’s forehead is looking shiny, which makes sense because he is actually an android. #VPDebate #Debates2020 — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 8, 2020

This is what my Mom used to do when I came in late smelling like a brewery. #VPDebate #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/ZzY5a8WfTy — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 8, 2020

Things you hear at #VPDebate but not in your sex life: “You have two minutes, uninterrupted.” — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 8, 2020

I can see the reflection of the moderator in @VP Pence’s forehead. Bonus. #VPDebate #Debates2020 — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 8, 2020