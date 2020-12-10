10.12.2020 08:30 AM

Today on Warren’s Internet

1 Comment

  1. Steve Teller says:
    October 12, 2020 at 9:12 am

    I snorted my coffee when I saw this. There are sooooo many follow-up jokes, that start with “Alexa….” and then some soothing computerized innuendo.

    Happy Thanksgiving, WK!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*