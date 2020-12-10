Musings —10.12.2020 08:30 AM—
Today on Warren’s Internet
Can we perhaps go on a couple dates first, please? https://t.co/x4WloipUgn
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 12, 2020
I snorted my coffee when I saw this. There are sooooo many follow-up jokes, that start with “Alexa….” and then some soothing computerized innuendo.
Happy Thanksgiving, WK!