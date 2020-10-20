Musings —10.20.2020 07:46 AM—
Would it have killed him to, you know, donate to charities like the rest of us do?
Demanding $1.3 million in speaking fees from charities is wrong – for the speaker to demand so much, and for the charities to agree to give that much. But demanding $1.3 million from charities, while sitting as a Member of Parliament? That’s shocking. #cdnpoli @JustinTrudeau
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 20, 2020
This is more of a reflection on the fools that paid him.
Some people reportedly inherited an estate worth twelve million dollars. Maybe that figure is correct and perhaps not. In any event, charging such high speaking fees says a lot about what you really think about philanthropy and charitable works.
When you come first and the charity second, that tells you all you need to know about the guest speaker. It’s that entitled mindset that by now is all too familiar to Canadians.
Sure, by all means, let’s go quickly to an election and may the Liberal chips fall where they may, hopefully right back into opposition. They deserve nothing less. Right Jagmeet? Right Yves-François?
Getting paid a million buck$ to tell teenage rubes they can make a difference by dreaming of rainbows wrapped in pixie dust. Classic Justin. Sleaziest PM ever.
It’s Trudeau Jr., the ultimate embodiment of entitlement.
It’s not shocking at all. What IS shocking is the number of charities and federal government agencies that actually gave him the money.
He truly has no class despite his name and his wealth.
Everyone knew Trudeau was a terrible person in 2015. All this was know.
Yet somehow, the media decided to downplay all the negatives to have a cool PM – as this was know before the 2015 election.
And enough ignorant voters went along with it.