Warren — Musings —11.02.2020 04:50 PM Daisy Group never gets it wrong! It's here! The @DaisyGrp #Election2020 chart! Now what's your prediction? 5 Comments Brian says: November 2, 2020 at 5:15 pm Close race. As such, turmoil and not accepted winner for a few weeks or more. Reply Dean Sherratt says: November 2, 2020 at 5:52 pm Too pessimistic. I expect Biden to get 335 to 203 electoral votes. Reply Gord says: November 2, 2020 at 6:42 pm I independently came to the same result as WK. Biden flips AZ, MI, PA and WI, plus NE-02. Trump holds FL, GA, ME-02, NC, OH and TX. Watch PA. It will be the deciding state. Would not be surprised to see Trump try to claim victory on election night before mail and absentee ballots are counted, then encourage his flying monkeys to use violence to intimidate election officials and try to stop the count (or re-count as the case may be). Reply the real Sean says: November 2, 2020 at 7:00 pm If you enjoy procedural brinksmanship and endless impeachment mayhem (as I do), ya gotta love John the Professor's prediction. Presuming his scenario also has Dems keeping the house. Grab your Tylenol for 4 years of headaches if that happens. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: November 3, 2020 at 12:31 am Biden: 310 Trump: 228 Senate: 53 Democrats, 47 Republicans House: Democrats +25 Seats than at Dissolution Reply
