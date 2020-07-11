Feature, Musings —11.07.2020 03:59 PM—
My election prognostications
I still think I’m going to get that last one right. Plan to work on the Georgia runoffs – as I did in the midterms and in 2020 – to help make it happen.
But feeling so emotional and so happy, today. So grateful.
I hope one day they make you an honorary citizen because you sure as hell deserve it.
Some of my friendships are right at the breaking point because they absolutely refused to just get it, when all the evidence was before their very eyes for the last four long and incredibly painful years. I was quite literally going stir crazy at the prospect of that bastard getting in again. Finally, now I can breathe more easily.