Feature, Musings —11.19.2020 05:16 PM—
Pardon me?
Pardon me? No, pardon you!
Me on Sun Media, on the real reason Trump is desperate to hold onto power!
WAR ROOM: Will Trump pardon himself?. https://t.co/MyK1RhxVDs
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) November 20, 2020
I only watched to get a glimpse of the thick and lustrous hair.
That was the perfect tie for this occasion.
Yeah, the reality is that Trump and his family are likely facing jail time for multiple crimes. There is a real possibility he will spend the rest of his life in prison… Hence the desperation. And I suspect the Russians will start dumping even more evidence after he leaves office. His usefulness to Putin will be over early in the new year. It will be in Putin’s interest to destroy the guy nice and slowly, in a fashion that is most divisive for America.
Doesn’t he actually have to be convicted of something, to be pardoned?
This would just be so poetic if it plays out this way: Between 2021 and 2024, Trump gets convicted for something. Biden sure as heck isn’t going to pardon him. By the time of the 2024 election, Trump has been sentence. Even if he or another Republican wins, the damage is done.