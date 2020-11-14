Warren Kinsella Biography

Warren — Musings —

[By popular request.]

Warren Kinsella is the president of Daisy Group. Previously, he was a partner at the law firm of McMillan Binch, in its Public Policy Group, and has also worked as a consultant, journalist and political Chief of Staff. He is a musician and a painter, unmarried, and father to four amazing children.

Warren received a Bachelor of Journalism (Honours) from Carleton University and his law degree from the University of Calgary; he has also completed executive education courses at Harvard’s law school and its school of business.

From 1990 to 1993, Warren held the position of Special Assistant to the Rt. Hon. Jean Chrétien, leader of the Liberal Party of Canada. In addition, from 1993 to 1996, Warren served as Chief of Staff in a number of federal ministries.

In 2003, 2007, and 2011 he was Chairman of the War Room in the successful Ontario Liberal Party election campaigns; federally, he managed the Liberal Party of Canada’s War Rooms in 1993 and 2000. Most recently, he helped oversee the 2018 winning campaign of Toronto Mayor John Tory. In 2020, he worked in several states on the victorious Biden-Harris campaign.

Warren is an award-winning author and journalist and has assisted clients on a wide variety of communications, strategic and regulatory matters. His legal practice focuses on administrative, Indigenous and governmental affairs. He has been the lead of Daisy Group’s Indigenous practice since the firm’s founding.

Warren is a former member of the executive of the Ontario Bar Association and has sat on the communications committee of the Canadian Bar Association. For several years, he has been an adjunct professor at the University of Calgary’s Faculty of Law.

Warren has been a columnist with the Ottawa Citizen, National Post, Hill Times and Postmedia media chain, and is a columnist for the Sun. He published his best-seller, The War Room: Political Strategies for Business, NGOs, and Anyone Who Wants To Win, in 2007. His book Fight the Right is being republished by Random House in 2021. His third book in the X series, Age of Unreason, was released in December 2019.

This is his tenth book and a follow up to 2017’s bestselling and critically-acclaimed Recipe for Hate and 2018’s New Dark Ages.