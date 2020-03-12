Musings —12.03.2020 04:48 PM—
If you watch anything today, watch this
The Premier of Manitoba. And this is so, so powerful. Amazing.
“If you don’t think COVID is real, right now, you are an idiot…I’m the guy who’s stealing Christmas to keep you safe…you don’t need to like me, I hope in years to come, you might respect me.” MB Premier Pallister almost in tears. #covid19 #cdnpoli
— Lucas Meyer (@meyer_lucas) December 3, 2020
Pallister fucked things up majorly. But at least he’s concerned about looking courageous years from now.
Was also really impressed with him talking about how government spending and low interest rates hurt local farmers. Usually pretty dry stuff but you could tell he was really feeling it. Just as he is really feeling it with Covid. Its not just numbers with this guy. I can’t figure out why the national party hasn’t picked him up yet. I don’t follow Man. politics, so maybe there is a reason I’m not aware of.
It’s nice he’s getting tough with lawbreakers, but he still shit the bed on this. Instead of getting ready for the second wave everyone knew was coming, he spent the period between waves “re-opening the economy “ and bringing in austerity. Kinda hard to have an economy running on four cylinders when people are getting sick.
(I am usually in favour of austerity, but not when there is a pandemic throwing people out of work. )