12.03.2020 04:48 PM

If you watch anything today, watch this

The Premier of Manitoba. And this is so, so powerful. Amazing.

3 Comments

  1. Manitoba Mike says:
    December 3, 2020 at 5:33 pm

    Pallister fucked things up majorly. But at least he’s concerned about looking courageous years from now.

    Reply
  2. the real Sean says:
    December 3, 2020 at 6:05 pm

    Was also really impressed with him talking about how government spending and low interest rates hurt local farmers. Usually pretty dry stuff but you could tell he was really feeling it. Just as he is really feeling it with Covid. Its not just numbers with this guy. I can’t figure out why the national party hasn’t picked him up yet. I don’t follow Man. politics, so maybe there is a reason I’m not aware of.

    Reply
  3. Gloriousus et Liber says:
    December 3, 2020 at 6:30 pm

    It’s nice he’s getting tough with lawbreakers, but he still shit the bed on this. Instead of getting ready for the second wave everyone knew was coming, he spent the period between waves “re-opening the economy “ and bringing in austerity. Kinda hard to have an economy running on four cylinders when people are getting sick.

    (I am usually in favour of austerity, but not when there is a pandemic throwing people out of work. )

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*