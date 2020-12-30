Musings —12.30.2020 09:50 AM—
“Is Buttonville still an airport?”
All over the Caribbean and various sun spots, nervous politicians are sitting on unmade beds in resort rooms, listening to their spouses on the phone as they try and get them a flight back to Canada that lands in the middle of the night. #cdnpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) December 30, 2020
sometimes I think politicians only exist for public schadenfreude
POS
I say this as someone who likes Rod Phillips as he has lead the finance ministry up till about December 11th. What a FUCKING IDIOT.
If the governments wonder why people are even mildly disobeying lockdown rules this is the poster for why Anarchy may expand.
So ridiculous. The guy fabricated tweets about sacrifices we are all making to be posted while his royal ass is sitting on a beach.
Suddenly Trudeau is explained simply as one of many who are above us all.