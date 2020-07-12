Musings —12.07.2020 12:46 PM—
Pandemic prediction
From yesterday.
I have no doubt that Canada will receive some vaccines soon. I equally have no doubt that it will be nowhere close to as many vaccines as our allies will be receiving at the same time. #cdnpoli #coronavirus p
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) December 6, 2020
Yep, and we will thereby commence the bickering and name-calling as every special interest group across the country lobbies as to why they are special and should get first dibs.
If you want evidence of this, just look here at Manitoba where our premier stated the obvious about vaccines to First Nations; there are unintended consequences if our provincial allotment is low while we have an absolute amount we have dedicated to First Nations. We need to get an adjusted amount from the feds, to account for the fact that we have a high percent of on-reserve First Nations residents.
Predictably, the First Nations representatives called these comments “racist” (uh, how??), and accused Pallister of race-baiting. Translation? Don’t ever question what we get, or how we get it, or we will burn you as a racist.
Now extend this to every special interest group across the country, who will allege they deserve a special place in line, or else there is racism / sexism / homophobia / anti-disability / age-ism / anti-this and that / etc / etc..
Get ready!
The brilliant part is, even if all this fearmongering proves false, people will still feel the anger at the Liberals, even if the justification disappears.
Trudeau said Canada would get up to 249,000 doses.
Note the words “up to”.
Trudeau and his Liberal cohorts said Canada did not have a vaccine presently because Canada doesn’t have “any domestic production capacity for vaccines”. In this Trudeau and his cohorts lied.
Mr Trudeau has a tendency to lie. He has a tendency to promise big things and fail to deliver. When he fails, he blames others.
We’ll see if the media calls him on his lies and broken promises, but $600 million for the media and what is it $1.2 billion for the CBC, buys a lot of forgiveness.