Residential schools: key dates
• 1883: residential schools set up to “kill the Indian in the child”
• 1920: law forcing internment of all Indigenous children, ages 7-15
• 1996: last residential school closes, 6,000 children have died in them
• 2020: Erin O’Toole says the schools “provided education”
He’s not wrong. The narrative that residential schools were totally and irretrievably evil is very simplistic. The abuse that many suffered is what’s bad, not the goal of educating indigenous children itself.
Here is another viewpoint:
https://williamgairdner.ca/balancing-the-biased-genocide-story-about-residential-schools/
To add full context, here’s the alleged quotes I was able to find:
“Let’s learn from the bad mistakes and, in some (cases), tragic circumstances of our past. But when Egerton Ryerson was called in by Hector Langevin and people, it was meant to try and provide education,” O’Toole said, referring to the creation of the residential school system.
“It became a horrible program that really harmed people, and we have to learn from that, and I wear orange, and I do that. But we’re not helping anyone by misrepresenting the past.”
Completely agree. Some – including many with a vested interest – want to reduce the situation to black and white.
I have a close personal relative who taught in a residential school. The one in Kenora, that Secret Path was written about, in fact. While that specific situation was horrible, it is also horrible to portray every teacher as a racist, and every student as a victim, and every school as the equivalent of a concentration camp.
Some students learned skills that would go on to benefit them immensely in adapting to modern society. Some students formed close bonds to the staff of the school. Some parents were not coerced into sending their kids to the schools, but did so voluntarily in the hopes of giving them a better life.
The relative of mine frequently had the families of some his students to his house in Kenora. His students babysat his kids. He is still in touch with some of his former students.
There are many vested interests in the “grievance industry” who benefit when the story about residential schools is told in black and white. It is not, however, the truth.
